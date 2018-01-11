Kellyanne Conway’s Interview With Chris Cuomo Quickly Flies Off The Rails

White House advisor Kellyanne Conway claimed on Wednesday night that no one in Donald Trump’s White House talks about Hillary Clinton. The interview came just hours after the president himself mentioned Clinton several times.
“Nobody here talks about her,” Conway told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “Hey Chris, Nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton, I promise you.”
The two were engaged in a heated discussion about the Russia investigation when Conway mentioned Clinton and the 2016 election.
“So many people can’t get over the election results,” she said.
“Says my friend who can’t keep Hillary Clinton’s name out of her mouth,” Cuomo shot back.
That wasn’t the only eyebrow-raising moment of the interview. Conway gave Cuomo an epic eye-roll that harkened back to one Anderson Cooper threw at her last year:
The two sparred about the First Amendment, specifically Trump saying he wanted to change libel laws:
CUOMO: For a man who says as many things that are as demonstrably false on a pace that we have never seen any president even approach, it is odd that he want’s to be in the fact-checking business.
CONWAY: Oh that’s nonsense. He’s demonstrably successful on a pace we’ve never seen.
They also shared an apples-and-bananas moment while talking about how drugs get across the border:
CUOMO: Putting up a wall isn’t going to stop illegal drugs coming into this country and you know that.
CONWAY: Oh that’s ridiculous.
CUOMO: They come by air and they come in tunnels. I’ve been in them. I’ve been in those tunnels.
CONWAY: They come all different ways. Are you saying, I’m sorry Christopher, are you telling the viewers that no drugs come through the southern border? Did you just say that?
CUOMO: No, I’m saying the idea that a wall...
CONWAY: Facts first! Be an apple, don’t be a banana!
CUOMO: ...the wall is going to be a difference is a joke.
Conway was apparently referring to CNN’s apples and bananas “Facts First” ad campaign.
They even argued about the interview itself:
CUOMO: You can’t just run through an explanation, trample the facts and then move on. You gotta give me a chance to get in here.
CONWAY: Whoa, whoa, whoa, don’t just do that just because it’ll make for a great viral moment or a promo, I see them in all your Cuomo promos.
CUOMO: There’s only one promo and you’re in it once but that’s OK.
