Kellyanne Conway’s Interview With Chris Cuomo Quickly Flies Off The Rails

CUOMO: Putting up a wall isn’t going to stop illegal drugs coming into this country and you know that.

CONWAY: Oh that’s ridiculous.

CUOMO: They come by air and they come in tunnels. I’ve been in them. I’ve been in those tunnels.

CONWAY: They come all different ways. Are you saying, I’m sorry Christopher, are you telling the viewers that no drugs come through the southern border? Did you just say that?

CUOMO: No, I’m saying the idea that a wall...

CONWAY: Facts first! Be an apple, don’t be a banana!

CUOMO: ...the wall is going to be a difference is a joke.