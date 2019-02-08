Chris Cuomo Calls Out GOP To Lawmaker's Face: 'Never Done A Damn Thing' On Guns

Chris Cuomo got into a heated debated with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) over gun control on Thursday night, one day after the lawmaker drew criticism for using a hearing on gun control to push for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

That didn’t sit well with the CNN host.

“A wall has got no business in the discussion at a hearing about what to do about these mass shootings and crimes that maybe ― maybe ― can be prevented,” Cuomo said. “It looked like grandstanding because it has nothing to with the solution.”

Gaetz repeatedly blamed immigrants for crimes and insisted that building a wall would stop violent immigrants and reduce gun violence.

Cuomo, however, called out the politicians who refuse to act and stop mass shootings.

“You guys have never done a damn thing until it became a tool of opportunity for you to talk about immigration,” Cuomo said. “These mass shootings keep happening and you do nothing except go on TV and say, ‘We’re not a law away.’”

The two sparred over the wall and immigration for several minutes, with Cuomo accusing Gaetz of using crime committed by undocumented immigrants as an “article of convenience” to push Trump’s wall agenda.

“You think that we are that craven?” Gaetz asked.

“Yes,” Cuomo replied.