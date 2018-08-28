CNN Panel Descends Into Chaos After Media Accused Of Politicizing McCain’s Death

CNN’s Chris Cuomo has hit back at suggestions that the death of Sen. John McCain is being used to “beat up the president” during a heated panel discussion with Rick Santorum and Bakari Sellers on Monday night.

Santorum levelled the accusation after footage was shown of Donald Trump ignoring questions from the press in relation to the senator’s passing.

Trump has garnered negative press since the passing of McCain on Saturday, even turning down the release of an official White House statement that would have celebrated the late Republican and Vietnam War veteran as a “hero,” according to The Washington Post.

“I just don’t think it does anything to the memory of John McCain to use him as a cudgel to beat up the president,” Santorum said. “The media seems to have this fascination to try to use the death of John McCain to further belittle and beat up Donald Trump.”

The comments ignited the CNN anchor, who shot back with “you think we need to do that to find reasons to criticize the president? This is a moment that matters.”

Joining the already heated discussion, Sellers pointed out that under Trump the Republican Party had turned into “one of cowardice,” with members trying to “contort themselves into pretzels” in an attempt to defend the president’s behavior.

“The fact is, you have John McCain who is a war hero. Even my democrats, even the people on the left who want to chastise him for whatever his policy may have been, we’re saying that now is not the time,” he said.

“You have a president this week who did not stand up and show the best of what we can be, and that’s a problem. John McCain deserves all the glory today.”