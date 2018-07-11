MEDIA
Chris Cuomo Has A History Lesson For Trump And His Supporters

CNN anchor schools the president on NATO, Europe and Russia.
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump on Tuesday again attacked NATO, a move that caused CNN’s Chris Cuomo to break out his whiteboard and take the president to school. 

Trump accused NATO allies of being “delinquent for many years in payments that have not been made” and asked if they would “reimburse” the United States, while also decrying the trade deficit with Europe. 

But NATO is about defense, not trade, and Cuomo said conflating the two is a red herring. 

Then, he explained the history of NATO... why it’s needed... and how it works. 

See his full lesson in the clip above.  

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
