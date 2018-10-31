Chris Cuomo Reveals What Trump Is Borrowing From Hitler And Stalin

Chris Cuomo denounced Donald Trump’s “midterm hate campaign” on Tuesday night, arguing that the president is trying to “whip up as much xenophobia and conflict as he can” ahead of next week’s elections.

Referring to his relentless attacks of the press, the CNN host pointed out that Trump’s labeling of the media as the “true enemy of the people” was a “phrase propagated by Stalin, used by Hitler.”

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump I watched my team escorted out of our NY HQ five days ago as the NYPD isolated a bomb in our building. We reported the facts, as we always do. We are not fake news. We are journalists doing our jobs as best we can every day. https://t.co/Q0flfYGrXm — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 29, 2018

“The president says he’s a nationalist. Again, we know where this comes from, and it’s painful, especially to the ears of those who fled and fought the Nazis like the 11 Jewish people massacred this past weekend,” Cuomo said.

This is who Trump is. This is how he is molding the GOP in his image, and that party seems to be sitting by scared or joining in. This is a far cry from where the party ever was. #CuomoPrimeTime #LetsGetAfterIt pic.twitter.com/57oWKeojBS — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) October 31, 2018

“The president is doing this not out of some deep, profound conviction. It’s because he thinks it sells. It’s all about the sell.”