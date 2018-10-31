Chris Cuomo Reveals What Trump Is Borrowing From Hitler And Stalin

Chris Cuomo denounced Donald Trump’s “midterm hate campaign” on Tuesday night, arguing that the president is trying to “whip up as much xenophobia and conflict as he can” ahead of next week’s elections.
Referring to his relentless attacks of the press, the CNN host pointed out that Trump’s labeling of the media as the “true enemy of the people” was a “phrase propagated by Stalin, used by Hitler.”
“The president says he’s a nationalist. Again, we know where this comes from, and it’s painful, especially to the ears of those who fled and fought the Nazis like the 11 Jewish people massacred this past weekend,” Cuomo said.
“The president is doing this not out of some deep, profound conviction. It’s because he thinks it sells. It’s all about the sell.”
