Chris Evans Says What We're All Thinking About Barack Obama

Obama tweeted his reaction, which described Trump’s decision as wrong and “contrary to our spirit, and to common sense.”

To target hopeful young strivers who grew up here is wrong, because they’ve done nothing wrong. My statement: https://t.co/TCxZdld7L4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 5, 2017

With one swift response, “Captain America” actor Evans summed up why the former president’s statement meant so much to so many.

Thank you. I was starting to forget what a president is supposed to sound like. https://t.co/zv7zSpJIKA — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 5, 2017

Trump’s decision puts into uncertainty the futures of roughly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, also known as Dreamers.