Chris Evans' Dog Howling 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' With His Toy Lion Is Beyond Cute

Maybe Chris Evans’ dog Dodger deserves a spot on Broadway.

The pooch presses a button on his favorite toy lion to play “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” in a video that the actor shared online Tuesday.

Evans then adorably joins in with the song:

This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in. pic.twitter.com/CuH53VNVtF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2017

Get that pup an agent!

Evans adopted Dodger last year during filming for “Gifted.” As of early Wednesday, his clip had garnered more than 31,000 retweets.

It’s almost as cute as when Evans was reunited with Dodger in September after being away for 10 weeks:

After 10 long weeks... pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017

Evans’ new video appears to have been well received by fellow tweeters:

my goodness — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) November 7, 2017

Omg, this is too cute 😭 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/oEPaTtg2sH — honestF (@HonestFata) November 7, 2017