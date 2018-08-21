“Captain America” star Chris Evans got all riled up over President Donald Trump’s latest glaring typo.

After Trump incorrectly tweeted “councel” instead of “counsel” on Monday, Evans issued this blistering reply ― in which he also suggested there’s a reason Trump keeps misspelling the word:

It’s ‘counsel’, Biff. The word is ‘counsel’.



I was trying to comprehend how in the world a man, even as moronic as you, can misspell a word he probably reads fifty times a day. But then it dawned on me, you probably only HEAR the word.



You don’t read shit.



And we all know it. https://t.co/7zZGZRZtkF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 20, 2018

“I was trying to comprehend how in the world a man, even as moronic as you, can misspell a word he probably reads fifty times a day,” wrote Evans, who has previously taken Trump to task over his claim that Russia was working to elect Democrats in November.

“But then it dawned on me, you probably only HEAR the word,” Evans added. “You don’t read shit. And we all know it.”