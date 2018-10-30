Chris Evans may be signing off as Captain America, but he’s not done with trying to use his superhero powers against Donald Trump just yet.
The “Avengers” star taunted Trump on Monday by rewriting the president’s earlier tweeted attack on the “Fake News Media.”
“Help! I’ve never done anything wrong in my entire life, but somehow hostility is at an all time high,” Evans imagined Trump as writing.
“Just because I kick beehives all day, it’s not MY fault when people get stung!” he added. “No one has EVER been treated so unfairly. Sad. Also, where’s Obama’s birth certificate?”
Evans later responded to White House counsel Kellyanne Conway’s claim that Trump was “trying to heal the country” with a metaphor involving his dog.
He’s also used it to bash former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.
And he had this to say about pro-Trump rapper Kanye West: