Chris Evans may be signing off as Captain America, but he’s not done with trying to use his superhero powers against Donald Trump just yet.

The “Avengers” star taunted Trump on Monday by rewriting the president’s earlier tweeted attack on the “Fake News Media.”

‘Help! I’ve never done anything wrong in my entire life, but somehow hostility is at an all time high. Just because I kick beehives all day, it’s not MY fault when people get stung! No one has EVER been treated so unfairly. Sad. Also, where’s Obama’s birth certificate?’ https://t.co/F3iQr0O5xn — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 29, 2018

“Help! I’ve never done anything wrong in my entire life, but somehow hostility is at an all time high,” Evans imagined Trump as writing.

“Just because I kick beehives all day, it’s not MY fault when people get stung!” he added. “No one has EVER been treated so unfairly. Sad. Also, where’s Obama’s birth certificate?”

Evans later responded to White House counsel Kellyanne Conway’s claim that Trump was “trying to heal the country” with a metaphor involving his dog.

Totally. And when my dog curls one out on the front lawn he’s trying to heal the grass. 👍🏻 https://t.co/7Xo4W5I3PQ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 29, 2018

Evans has a history of taking Trump to task on the president’s favorite social media platform.

It’s ‘counsel’, Biff. The word is ‘counsel’.



I was trying to comprehend how in the world a man, even as moronic as you, can misspell a word he probably reads fifty times a day. But then it dawned on me, you probably only HEAR the word.



You don’t read shit.



And we all know it. https://t.co/7zZGZRZtkF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 20, 2018

He’s also used it to bash former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

If David Duke....DAVID!...DUKE!... thinks you're right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words. https://t.co/CuLUznwO6S — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

And he had this to say about pro-Trump rapper Kanye West: