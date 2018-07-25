AMC says it has decided to bring Hardwick back after investigating Dykstra’s claims with the help of a law firm.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick,” the company stated Wednesday via The Hollywood Reporter. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

Hardwick’s weekly talk show “Talking with Chris Hardwick” does not have a return date yet, and probably won’t be back until next summer.

AMC put Hardwick’s gigs on hold after Dykstra alleged in a June Medium post that Hardwick sexually assaulted her numerous times while they were dating.

Hardwick responded by saying he was “heartbroken” by Dykstra’s claims and denied that any abuse took place.

As a result of the allegations, actress Yvette Nicole Brown stepped in as Hardwick’s replacement on “Talking Dead” while AMC assessed his standing with the network, according to the Los Angeles Times. She also filled in for him at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this month by moderating “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead” panels.

Brown will still host the “Walking Dead” Season 9 preview special and will be a guest on the premiere of “Talking Dead” when Hardwick returns.