AMC put Hardwick’s gigs on hold in June after his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra said in a June Medium post that he had sexually assaulted her numerous times while they were dating.

Hardwick denied any abuse took place but said the relationship wasn’t perfect.

Other sources told The Wrap that Hardwick could be demanding and temperamental.

AMC decided to bring Hardwick back after investigating Dykstra’s claims with the help of a law firm.