08/10/2018 06:40 pm ET

'Talking Dead' Staffers Protest Chris Hardwick's Return To AMC By Quitting

The comedian was removed from the show in June after ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra accused him of abusive behavior.
By David Moye

The staff of the AMC “Walking Dead” wrap-up show, “Talking Dead,” will be a little smaller when it airs Sunday night.

The Wrap is reporting that several staffers, including one executive producer, have left the show because of AMC’s decision to allow host Chris Hardwick back on the network.

AMC has not yet commented about the departures.

AMC put Hardwick’s gigs on hold in June after his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra said in a June Medium post that he had sexually assaulted her numerous times while they were dating.

Hardwick denied any abuse took place but said the relationship wasn’t perfect.

Other sources told The Wrap that Hardwick could be demanding and temperamental.

AMC decided to bring Hardwick back after investigating Dykstra’s claims with the help of a law firm.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick,” the company stated Wednesday via The Hollywood Reporter. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

