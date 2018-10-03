Chris Hemsworth Says His Acting 'Suffered' After He Became A Dad

“I think any time you start a family without knowing each other that much, it can be complicated,” she said in the February issue of Elle Australia. “He was very young to be starting a family, and at the same time he was juggling that with his career and it was sometimes difficult, there was so much going on.”

She added: “But he was always trying to be the best dad and has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him and [going through that] is how we’ve become so strong together.”