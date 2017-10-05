Chris Matthews Lists 18 Other Ways To Call Donald Trump A Moron

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hasn’t denied calling President Donald Trump a “moron,” and that got MSNBC’s Chris Matthews to break out his reference books.
Speaking on “Hardball” on Wednesday night, Matthews said:
“Moron. Interesting choice of words. According to the dictionary, Secretary Tillerson could just as accurately said idiot, blockhead, dunce, ignoramus, imbecile. Want more? Half-wit, dope, nincompoop, dimwit, dingbat, dumbo, ditz, numbskull, numb-nut, thickhead, jughead, chowderhead, goofus.”
Matthews noted he is not personally calling the president any of those names ― just listing other possible versions of the term Tillerson allegedly used to describe Trump.
“If these were still the days when men were challenged to a duel ― I almost had that happen to me on ‘Hardball’ once ― we could expect to see Trump and Tillerson meet soon on the field of honor,” he said.
Watch the full segment above.