MEDIA
10/05/2017 12:17 am ET

Chris Matthews Lists 18 Other Ways To Call Donald Trump A Moron

The "Hardball" host said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's alleged comments were dueling words.
By Ed Mazza

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hasn’t denied calling President Donald Trump a “moron,” and that got MSNBC’s Chris Matthews to break out his reference books.

Speaking on “Hardball” on Wednesday night, Matthews said: 

“Moron. Interesting choice of words. According to the dictionary, Secretary Tillerson could just as accurately said idiot, blockhead, dunce, ignoramus, imbecile. Want more? Half-wit, dope, nincompoop, dimwit, dingbat, dumbo, ditz, numbskull, numb-nut, thickhead, jughead, chowderhead, goofus.”

Matthews noted he is not personally calling the president any of those names ― just listing other possible versions of the term Tillerson allegedly used to describe Trump. 

“If these were still the days when men were challenged to a duel ― I almost had that happen to me on ‘Hardball’ once ― we could expect to see Trump and Tillerson meet soon on the field of honor,” he said. 

Watch the full segment above. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Puerto Rico Reeling After Hurricane Maria
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Rex Tillerson Secretary Of State Chris Matthews
Chris Matthews Lists 18 Other Ways To Call Donald Trump A Moron
CONVERSATIONS