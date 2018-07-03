Chris Pine To Star In Mystery Miniseries From 'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins

“I Am the Night,” a new mystery miniseries starring “Wonder Woman” hunk Chris Pine, is due to hit the small screen in 2019.

The six-part series, inspired by true events, follows the story of Fauna Hodel, played by India Eisley. Fauna learns she was adopted and becomes desperate to find out who she is. As she investigates, she finds her background is a lot darker than she could have ever imagined.

With ties to the doctor potentially involved in the infamous 1947 murder of Elizabeth Short ― aka the “Black Dahlia” ― Fauna finds herself at the side of Pine’s dreamy Jay Singletary, a former Marine turned reporter/paparazzo. Jay isn’t exactly the apple of Fauna’s eye... but he may have been her birth mother’s.

Sound just salacious enough to be hella binge-worthy? Maybe. See for yourself in the trailer above.

The series is directed and executive produced by “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. Pine is also an executive producer. In addition to Pine, “I Am the Night” stars Leland Orser, Yul Vazquez, Dylan Smith, Golden Brooks, Justin Cornwell, Jay Paulson and Connie Nielsen.

