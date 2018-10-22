Chris Pine Can't Escape Fans' Admiration Of His Penis On Talk Show

Social media isn’t the final frontier for discussing the penis of “Star Trek” actor Chris Pine.

The 38-year-old star was on “The Graham Norton Show” recently to promote his Netflix movie “Outlaw King,” in which he plays Scottish leader Robert the Bruce. But in the clip above, host Norton wanted to address what the internet buzzed about when the movie debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in September: a full-frontal scene that let Pine’s crown jewels shine.

“There’s a scene in the film where I bare the full Monty and, yeah, that seemed to get a lot of attention,” Pine said.

The “Wonder Woman” actor explained himself while fellow guests Sally Field and Rami Malek added in a few comments that got laughs.

But nobody was funnier than the fans’ tweets about Pine — which happens to be a vulgar term for penis in French.

“They’re effin’ brutal,” said the actor, who acknowledged seeing the messages previously.

Pine told The Hollywood Reporter earlier that the nudity was necessary to convey that his 14th century character in “Outlaw King” was still just an “animal” underneath it all.

“I wouldn’t obviously do it if I didn’t feel it was important,” Pine said.

Watch Pine’s chat with Norton in the video above.