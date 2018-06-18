Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza sat next to each other at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards, and people could not handle it.
The “Parks and Recreation” stars have long been beloved for their roles as Andy and April, a weirdly adorable couple from Pawnee, Indiana.
Pratt was there to receive the Generation Award, an accolade “awarded annually to actors who have displayed outstanding talent and noteworthy contributions to film and television.”
Plaza, alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, gave Pratt the award and roasted him in the process:
The actress was also in attendance because she was nominated for Best Villain for her role in “Legion.”
But, let’s be real: Their “friendship” is a lot more interesting than the awards they did and did not win. Or, at least, that’s how Twitter felt:
Pratt and Plaza haven’t given any recent intimation that they were dating, but it doesn’t quite look like Pratt’s even single. The “Jurassic World” star was seen on Sunday spending some quiet time with Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.
Friends or otherwise, we’ll likely see Pratt and Plaza together again soon. Pratt told “Entertainment Tonight” that he’d be “down” for a “Parks and Rec” reunion.
“Let’s do it! Yeah, that’d be great!” he said.
At least we’ll always have April and Andy.