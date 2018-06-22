Chris Evans And His Dog Troll Chris Pratt On His Birthday

Actor Chris Pratt turned 39 years old on Thursday and his “Infinity War” costar Chris Evans, aka Captain America, couldn’t resist giving him the business to celebrate the occasion.

Actually, it was Evans’ dog, Dodger, who did his business by a fire hydrant resembling Pratt’s alter ego, Star-Lord.

“We hope you’re getting showered with affection today,” Evans tweeted.

Happy birthday @prattprattpratt from me and this giver of zero f*cks. We hope you’re getting showered with affection today. pic.twitter.com/irSSeVfA09 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 21, 2018

Pratt responded to Evans’ jab with, “You’ll be hearing from my lawyer.” (Or maybe he was talking to the dog.)

You’ll be hearing from my lawyer. https://t.co/0ACzkyQhpG — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) June 22, 2018

The two friends are known for their good-natured ribbing with one another.

In 2015, they made a bet on the results of the Super Bowl between Pratt’s Seattle Seahawks and Evans’ New England Patriots. Whoever lost was supposed to dress up as his Marvel superhero role and visit a children’s hospital in the winning team’s area.

Even though the Seahawks lost the game, both stars ended up visiting children’s hospitals in full costume. So, in the end, the kids really won that bet.