Chris Pratt Is Fasting And Praying For 21 Days With Bible-Inspired Diet

Well, that’s not entirely accurate, considering all alcoholic beverages are restricted in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star’s new Bible-inspired diet plan.

The actor embarked this week on the faith-based Daniel Fast, and encouraged his fans to follow suit.

“Hi, Chris Pratt here. Day Three of the Daniel Fast, check it out,” a sweaty Pratt told his Instagram followers on Wednesday. “It’s 21 days of prayer and fasting.”

The Daniel Fast is based on the fasting experiences of the Old Testament prophet of the same name, according to its website. The diet restricts individuals from consuming meat and animal products, dairy, leavened bread, processed foods and essentially every beverage, except for water.

As always, consult your doctor before considering any change in your diet, if Pratt’s plan sparks interest, as diets are not a one-size-fits-all deal.

Pratt joked that he’d be “hallucinating” by the program’s end, which happens to fall on the start date for his press obligations ahead of the premiere of “Lego Movie 2” in February.

“It’s going to coincide also, coincidentally, with the ‘Lego Movie 2’ junket. So, by the time you see me, I’ll probably be hallucinating,” he said. “Stay tuned.”

The experience is intended for participants to “draw nearer to God” over the typical 21 consecutive-day time frame through extended prayer and counseling.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Chris Pratt receives the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Pratt has increasingly used his platform to speak out about his Christian faith since experiencing a religious awakening at age 19.

At the MTV Movie Awards in June, Pratt accepted the Generation Award and took the stage to deliver a sermon of sorts called “9 Rules from Chris Pratt” to the crowd.

“God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do,” he said, before adding, “Learn to pray. It’s easy, and it’s so good for your soul.”