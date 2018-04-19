Chris Pratt Says 'Divorce Sucks' In First Interview About Anna Faris Split

We’re still not over Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split, and it sounds like the “Jurassic World” star isn’t, either.
The actor is finally opening up about his divorce for the first time, nine months after the former couple announced they were separating after eight years of marriage.
“Divorce sucks,” Pratt told Entertainment Weekly as part of the magazine’s summer movie preview “But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”
Pratt and Faris share a child together ― 5-year-old son Jack. Both are seeking joint custody and have reserved the right to obtain spousal support, according to Pratt’s filing, obtained by TMZ.
Faris has been much more forthcoming about her post-split life, addressing how she’s adjusting on her weekly podcast “Unqualified” and in a handful of interviews.
The “Mom” star recently revealed that she has no intention of tying the knot again any time soon.
“I need to figure out what the purpose [of marriage] is,” Faris said during an episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast in March. “Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more?”
She added: “For me, I’m just not quite sure where it fits.”
While Pratt hasn’t been linked to anyone new ― actress Olivia Munn shut down rumors they were dating by actually texting Faris ― the “Overboard” actress is reportedly seeing cinematographer Michael Barrett.
The two first sparked romance rumors when they spotted vacationing together in Italy in November 2017. The duo were then seen house hunting in Los Angeles the next month.