COMEDY
06/21/2018 11:42 am ET

Chris Pratt And James Corden Go On A Goofy Hike In Hollywood Hills

You were expecting a rigorous climb to the summit?
headshot
By Ron Dicker

To illustrate the Los Angeles lifestyle for his London audience on Wednesday’s “The Late Late Show,” James Corden invited “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” star Chris Pratt for a hike in the Hollywood hills.

Pratt played the straight man in the amusing clip to Corden’s fish out of water. The great outdoors isn’t a great passion of the host, but he did bring his own salad dressing as a dip for what he pulled from the ground.

Pratt warned Corden not to emulate the time when adventurer Bear Grylls drank the liquid strained from animal poop to prevent dehydration. But, hey, it’s warm and dry in LA and a certain host had a thirst to slake.

Watch Pratt and Corden climb to new comedic heights above.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Dinosaurs Make Travel Photos Better
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities James Corden Chris Pratt Jurassic World Hollywood Hills
Chris Pratt And James Corden Go On A Goofy Hike In Hollywood Hills
CONVERSATIONS