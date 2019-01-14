After several months of dating, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged.

The “Jurassic World” actor took to Instagram on Sunday night to share the happy news with his fans:

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, have been dating since at least June when the pair were first photographed together on a picnic date. According to People magazine, the couple met through Schwarzenegger’s mom, Maria Shriver. Schwarzenegger, an author, is also the eldest child of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“They’re such a great fit together,” a source told People in September. “It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later. Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

On Friday, Pratt shared a video on Instagram that showed him helping Schwarzenegger move out of her Santa Monica home. The clip sparked speculation that the couple was moving in together.