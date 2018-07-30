Chris Pratt Kisses Katherine Schwarzenegger On Church Date With Son

On the define-the-relationship meter, kissing your maybe-girlfriend after a church date with your son ranks somewhere between it’s going down and official couple status.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have yet to publicly confirm their romance, despite reports they’ve have been seeing each other for some time now, but the two aren’t exactly hiding their affection for each other.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor and the 28-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were spotted kissing on Sunday after attending a church service together with Pratt’s 5-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with estranged wife Anna Faris.

Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images Chris Pratt speaks onstage during Comic-Con International 2018 in July.

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images Katherine Schwarzenegger attends the 5th Annual Beautycon Festival Los Angeles in 2017.

Pratt and Faris broke hearts everywhere when they announced they’re splitting after eight years of marriage in August 2017, but have both since moved on to new relationships.

Pratt, his son and Schwarzenegger reportedly attended church as a trio. Afterward, they grabbed some ice cream in Los Angeles.

This is their second public outing together after they were spotted on a lovey picnic in Santa Barbara, California, in June. The two reportedly were set up by Schwarzenegger’s mother, Shriver.

Jesse Grant via Getty Images

“It’s still very new between Chris and Katherine, but the picnic was not their first date,” E! News reported, citing an unnamed source. “They have been on multiple low key dates and have been talking consistently for the last two months or so.”