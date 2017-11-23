ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Pratt Petting A Baby Dinosaur Is Too Cute For Words

Awww!
By Lee Moran

People can’t get enough of an adorable clip that shows actor Chris Pratt appearing to play with a baby dinosaur.

Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow shared the footage, which reportedly comes from the upcoming ”Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” movie, Wednesday on Twitter:

The video is only 6 seconds long, but it generated plenty of reactions online.

Some tweeters suggested it came from a flashback scene:

Others asked whether the purring baby dinosaur was animatronic or computer-generated:

The majority of people, however, couldn’t get over how cute the clip was:

The movie is slated to open in theaters in June 2018.

