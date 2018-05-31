Warning: Spoilers for “Avengers: Infinity War” below!

“Deadpool 2” and “Solo” may be new at the movie theater, but people still can’t stop talking about “Avengers: Infinity War,” which came out on April 27.

Some Marvel fans were upset by the way Chris Pratt’s character, Star-Lord, let his emotions get the best of him in a critical moment during the battle against the villain Thanos.

During a pivotal scene, Iron Man, Dr. Strange, Spider-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy are holding Thanos in a trance as they try to wrestle his infinity gauntlet away from him. The infinity gauntlet, if adorned with all six infinity stones, would make Thanos essentially a god.

Just as they nearly have it, Star-Lord learns that Gamora, the woman he loves, has been killed by Thanos. In a rage, Star-Lord starts punching Thanos, which releases the villain from his trance and allows him to reclaim the gauntlet.

Some fans have given Star-Lord a tough time on social media.

So Starlord ruins everything cool — Carson Ingram (@CARSONBRUHX) May 28, 2018

Starlord can stay dead Btw... — Leonardo Di Pinchi (@TaPeR_GanG_) April 29, 2018

Ouch. But Pratt doesn’t think it’s fair to blame Star-Lord ― neither do the movie’s directors ― and he has responded to the fans over his character’s emotional outburst.

“The guy watched his mother die. He watched as his father figure died in his arms. He was forced to kill his own biological father and now has suffered the loss of the love of his life,” Pratt told RadioTimes.

“And also, I blame Thanos, OK? Jeez, how come he’s not getting any blame? Clearly, I’m very sensitive about this,” Pratt laughed.