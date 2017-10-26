Chrissy Teigen Manages To Slip A Trump Diss Into Her '73 Questions'

Chrissy Teigen was the latest celebrity to join Vogue for her very own “73 Questions” segment.

She talked about her second cookbook (Cravings 2), what she texts husband John Legend (photos of baby Luna, duh) and her most memorable Halloween costume (“Toddlers and Tiaras”). She also talked about what it was like to get blocked by President Donald Trump on Twitter.

“What did it feel like being blocked on Twitter by the leader of the free world?” Condé Nast’s Joe Sabia asked.

Teigen had a one-word reply: “Euphoric.”

The author and model got the final Trump shun back in July after years of speaking out against him. She thinks the final straw was actually a fairly benign remark — “no one likes you.”

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Teigen has been speaking out against the “Apprentice”-judge-turned-president for almost a decade.