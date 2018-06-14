Chrissy Teigen And Family Donate Almost $300,000 To ACLU For Trump's Birthday

Chrissy Teigen, husband John Legend and their two children, Luna and Miles, celebrated President Donald Trump’s birthday with a massive donation to the ACLU.

Trump, who turned 72 on Thursday, has recently sparked outrage for policies that separate children from their parents when the families cross the U.S.-Mexico border and are detained as undocumented immigrants. Many of the children have been sent to government custody or foster care, while their parents are prosecuted and face jail time.

Getty Happy Birthday?

In order to “Make Trump’s Birthday Great Again,” Teigen revealed that each member of her family donated $72,000 to the organization, totaling a hefty $288,000. And she urged others to give $7.20, $72 or some other amount to the group.

Teigen and Legend, who have been among the most vocal and consistent celebrity critics of the Trump administration, issued a statement on social media to protest these “inhumane policies” by supporting the vital work of the ACLU.

“John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to inhumane policies of the Trump administration,” she wrote. “These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent.”

Sparring between Trump and Teigen resulted in the president blocking the supermodel and cookbook author on Twitter in July 2017. But a federal judge has ruled that it is “unconstitutional” for Trump, as president, to block anybody on social media based on their political views.