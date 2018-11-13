Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Break Down In Tears Talking About Their Love

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards Monday night in New York.

Introducing the “try not to cry while watching Chrissy Teigen and John Legend love on each other” challenge.

Everybody’s favorite couple made quite the impression at the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards ceremony in New York on Monday night, where the supermodel was one of this year’s honorees.

Legend was on hand to introduce his wife to the crowd that included Janelle Monae, Hillary Clinton and Viola Davis, and he became visibly emotional recounting a moment when Teigen felt like she wasn’t good enough.

“We were at this big event and she was crying in a dressing room because she felt so overwhelmed by the illustrious company she was in,” Legend, unsuccessfully fighting back the tears, said of his wife. “We were celebrating the Time 100 and she felt like she didn’t belong. How could she be worthy of the likes of Oprah, (International Monetary Fund Chairwoman) Christine Lagarde, Michelle Obama?”

The “All Of Me” crooner went on to assure Teigen that she “belongs here” and that she is “more than worthy of this honor.”

“I am amazed by the woman that you’ve become,” he concluded. “And I’m truly glad that the rest of the world has finally found out about it, too.”

That’s when Teigen took the stage to accept the award and delivered a moving, hilarious and empowering speech of her own, making sure to give her “trophy husband,” as Legend put it, a shoutout.

“John didn’t even cry when I was giving birth,” Teigen joked.

“I never thought I’d be the kind of person who would win anything,” she added. “I was used to being on his [Legend’s] arm. I was excited to support him and be there, but this is an honor.”

While the “Cravings” cookbook author pledged she “was ready to be the light-hearted one,” she couldn’t keep the tears at bay, breaking down while speaking about her love for Legend.

“I joke about it a lot, but I truly have the most incredible husband on the planet,” Teigen said. “You are our everything. You completely made me a woman. We’ve grown together. Our family’s grown together. Our careers have grown together.”

“This is so sappy. I’m sorry. I hate it,” she added. “I didn’t cry during our wedding. I hate you, John, I really do.”

The couple, parents to daughter Luna Simone and baby Miles, started dating back in 2007 when Teigen was cast as the love interest in Legend’s music video.

The connection on set was so strong that their relationship kicked off right then and there, and the rest, minus a few bumps along the road, is history.