Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Lovey Duet Wins Valentine's Day

Whether you’re into Valentine’s Day or would rather be buried under a pile of candy hearts than to actually celebrate, we’d wager this lovey duet between Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will melt even the coldest hearts.

The internet’s clapback queen sent her husband some love on Wednesday by throwing it back to an outtake from a Valentine’s Day-themed video Love magazine shot last year.

In the clip, Legend and Teigen duet Nat King Cole’s jazz standard “L.O.V.E.” The “All Of Me” crooner kicks things off, but the supermodel readily jumps in ― and shows off some vocal chops of her own.

In the video released last year, a lingerie-clad Teigen soulfully lip-synced to perhaps her husband’s most famous ballad, ”Ordinary People,” while Legend sweetly watched.

The couple, already parents to daughter Luna, announced they were expecting a baby boy following a stunning appearance at the Grammy Awards in January.

Legend has yet to respond to Teigen’s post in kind, but he did share a photo of the two looking oh-so-dapper before Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded 60th birthday bash.

He topped the post off with a heart emoji in the caption.