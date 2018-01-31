Chrissy Teigen Awkwardly Bowed To Beyoncé Because, Um, Wouldn't You?

One doesn’t just casually wave to Beyoncé across the room. No, you must approach the queen with deference, as all loyal subjects do, even if you’re Chrissy Teigen.

The soon-to-be mother of two stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday night to prove once again that, yes, she is the most relatable of them all by sharing her encounter with the “Lemonade” singer at the Grammys.

Beyoncé, upstaged probably for the first time ever by her daughter Blue Ivy at the awards show on Sunday night, showed up late, but still mingled with the music elite.

“There’s nobody like seeing Beyoncé in person. It’s just so incredible,” Teigen recounted to host Jimmy Fallon. “The aura that comes around her. I mean, she just emits this aura that’s spectacular.”

Christopher Polk via Getty Images Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce hold court at the Grammys.

Presley Ann via Getty Images Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stun on the red carpet at the Grammys awards show.

Teigen was at the awards show with husband John Legend. Before the couple left ceremony early ― a “sober Grammys is a different type of Grammys for me,” she joked ― the supermodel decided to swing by the section where Beyoncé, husband Jay-Z and Blue Ivy were seated, only to out-Chrissy herself in diva’s presence.

“On our way out, I was like, ‘We have to say something, right?’” she recalled. “And I took both her hands ― I don’t do this for anybody, it was very weird ― and John’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And I took her hands and I got down on my knees and I was like, ‘Sorry to bother you, My Queen.’ Like, who says that?! It was like, m’lady. Like, what do you even ― who am I?”

Teigen said that meanwhile, her husband was “bro-fiving” with frequent collaborator Jay-Z, who she said had his own bottle of wine next to him throughout the show.

She didn’t share how Bey reacted to her royal greeting, but judging by the rest of the night Blue Ivy probably told her to quiet down.