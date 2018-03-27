Chrissy Teigen Says She Knows Which Actress Bit Beyoncé In The Face

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen has the answer to most of life’s questions ― including, maybe, the one currently burning up the internet.

In a GQ story published Monday, actress Tiffany Haddish spilled the tea about an unidentified actress allegedly biting Beyoncé in the face at a party in December. Teigen, naturally, became determined to discover the person’s identity.

“Beyonce’s at the bar, so I said to Beyonce, ‘Did she really bite you?’” Haddish told GQ. “She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Teigen declared on Twitter Monday morning that finding out the truth was of the utmost importance to her. She wasn’t alone: Fans got the hashtag #WhoBitBeyonce trending on social media.

“I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face,” Teigen tweeted. “I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst.”

I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

However, it seems Teigen ― who does pal around with Bey when she’s not bowing down to her ― was way off with her original guess.

Teigen said Monday afternoon that someone had tipped her off to the biter’s real identity, and it was not who she thought.

Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

But Teigen refused to give the goods to inquiring minds.

“I AM NEVER TELLING,” she tweeted. “I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE!”

I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Of course, by that point the Beyhive had already been activated. The “Lemonade” singer’s followers have been on a mission since Monday to determine who bit their queen.

Sanaa Lathan and Sara Foster, two actresses who were at the December party in question, have denied any wrongdoing.

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

A post shared by Sara Foster (@sarafoster) on Mar 26, 2018 at 11:47am PDT