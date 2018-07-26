Chrissy Teigen And Daughter Play With 'Nice' Bug That's Actually A Dangerous Wasp

Ignorance must have been bliss for Chrissy Teigen when she and 2-year-old daughter Luna were filmed playing with what they believed was a harmless bug on Wednesday:

time for another game of “what’s this bug!?”! pic.twitter.com/hwCAPLB2vv — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 26, 2018

That’s because, as many Twitter users pointed out, the creature the model and cookbook author allowed to land on her arm and invited her daughter to kiss and call “nice” was most likely a tarantula hawk, a species of spider wasp:

no biggie just a tarantula hawk wasp that can put your arm in a state of paralysis when stung by. pic.twitter.com/cfOSDz9JJy — blake (@BlakeyMcClure) July 26, 2018

The Tarantula hawk wasp has an extremely painful sting. Female TH Wasps attack tarantula spiders, lay their eggs inside of them, and the eggs slowly eat the spider from the inside. — Jeremy Kasperson (@jeremykasperson) July 26, 2018

According to the United Kingdom’s Natural History Museum, the tarantula hawk can dish out “the most painful wasp sting in the world.” One entomologist has previously recommended humans who get stung by one “just lie down and start screaming.”

“Oh my god but he was so nice,” Teigen responded, before lightheartedly suggesting the particular critter she came face-to-face with could be “one of the good ones” and that she may also be “Tarzana, queen of the bugs.”

oh my god but he was so nice pic.twitter.com/J9OydpbFnr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 26, 2018

guys I think he is one of the good ones — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 26, 2018

maybe I am tarzana, queen of the bugs — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 26, 2018

Teigen then issued this plea:

is there a god damn entomologist here — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 26, 2018

Her video and tweets immediately went viral, with someone amusingly tweaking the “Tarantula Hawk” Wikipedia page to refer to the incident.

Wikipedia

Other tweeters also had a field day at what appeared to be Teigen’s close call with nature.

PUT THAT THING BACK WHERE IT CAME FROM OR SO HELP MEEEE pic.twitter.com/zWDkvqHzTp — Pretty & Angry (@KimyLiv) July 26, 2018

omfg. glad you lived to tell the tale. — COHERE and THERE (@cohereandthere) July 26, 2018

Tarantula and wasp should never be allowed to describe one animal!!! Kill it!!!! pic.twitter.com/y35sviY5Vn — Rose Vasquez (@frosita83) July 26, 2018

You should just juggle chainsaws next — The Demon Clown (@TheDemonClown) July 26, 2018