Chrissy Teigen and family are celebrating a major milestone.

The model and cookbook author disclosed that her mother Vilailuck Teigen, who was born and raised in Thailand, has become an American citizen.

In a heartwarming video shared on Twitter Wednesday, Teigen captured her mother reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as she carried her granddaughter, Luna, in her arms. The 2-year-old waves an American flag.

“YES MOM!! Congrats,” Teigen wrote alongside the video, which has racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

Teigen’s husband, John Legend, posted the same video on his own account, revealing that his mother-in-law scored a 100 percent on the citizenship test.

Those who follow Teigen on social media know that her mother often pops up on her Instagram stories. Vilailuck Teigen lives with her daughter’s family, including her new grandson, Miles, in their Beverly Hills mansion

Teigen’s father, Ron Teigen Sr., also makes frequent appearances, with his daughter sharing a tongue-in-cheek photo collage for his birthday.

Her father doesn’t live with Chrissy and her family, instead residing in a house around the corner.

“He comes by every day and they’re married,’ Teigen recently said of her parents. ‘It just works for them. It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight–knit.’

Discussing whether her parents ever weigh in on her famously candid social media exchanges, Teigen said they’ve grown accustomed to her outspoken nature.