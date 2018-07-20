Chrissy Teigen's Dad Thinks Eva Longoria Is 'One Of The World's Most Beautiful Women'

Chrissy Teigen’s dad, Ron Teigen Sr., chimed in on a Twitter conversation between his daughter and the actress Eva Longoria Bastón in a hilarious turn of events.

When Longoria Bastón mentioned Chrissy in a selfie she took with her 4-week-old son, Santiago Enrique, and tweeted about wearing her hair in a messy bun, Ron responded with a “special hello.”

Hey @chrissyteigen is this the official hairstyle of breast feeding? 😂 I feel like I’m always in a messy top bun! Too hard to do anything else! #MomProblems #BabyBaston 👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/9ogapPUthN — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) July 20, 2018

The elder Teigen called Longoria Bastón “one of the worlds most beautiful women makeup or not.”

One of the worlds most beautiful women makeup or not. A special hello from Pops Teigen https://t.co/ikJ61bwFi3 — Ron Teigen Sr. (@RonTeigenSr) July 20, 2018

Without missing a beat, the 32-year-old model quote-tweeted her father’s comment to basically say, “WTF, Dad?”

We don’t hear much about Teigen’s father in the news, but the man is not to be slept on. His Twitter bio reveals he’s just as funny as his daughter:

“Used to be ashamed of not working but now in remission,” it reads.