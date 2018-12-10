Chrissy Teigen's Dad Gets A Totally Normal Tattoo Of Her Face For Her Birthday

Chrissy Teigen will now only be accepting birthday presents in tattoo form, thank you very much.
The model and cookbook author’s father, Ron Teigen Sr., apparently inked a giant portrait of his daughter’s face on his arm in honor of her 33rd birthday, which she celebrated on Nov. 30.
“MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY,” Teigen wrote on Monday alongside a photo of her dad showing off the tattoo with an identical photo of his daughter taped on his arm directly below.
Teigen also thanked West Hollywood-based tattoo phenom Mark Mahoney, who was responsible for the new ink, in the caption.
The post was met with resounding OMGs from the likes of Kim Kardashian West, who recently appeared on Teigen and husband John Legend’s seasonally adorable holiday special, and Katie Couric.
While Teigen’s fans are likely more familiar with her mother, Vilailuck Teigen, who makes frequent appearances on her daughter’s social media, Teigen’s father never strays too far away.
The model recently addressed why her mother lives with her family, including children Luna and Miles, in Teigen and Legend’s Beverly Hills mansion, while her father resides in a house around the corner.
“He comes by every day and they’re married,” Teigen said of her parents. “It just works for them. It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight–knit.”
Legend might not have marked his love for Teigen in ink (for now), but he did give his “queen” a special birthday shout-out on Instagram.
The family reportedly celebrated Teigen’s birthday on a beach vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.