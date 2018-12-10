Chrissy Teigen's Dad Gets A Totally Normal Tattoo Of Her Face For Her Birthday

While Teigen’s fans are likely more familiar with her mother, Vilailuck Teigen, who makes frequent appearances on her daughter’s social media, Teigen’s father never strays too far away.

The model recently addressed why her mother lives with her family, including children Luna and Miles, in Teigen and Legend’s Beverly Hills mansion, while her father resides in a house around the corner.

“He comes by every day and they’re married,” Teigen said of her parents. “It just works for them. It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight–knit.”

Legend might not have marked his love for Teigen in ink (for now), but he did give his “queen” a special birthday shout-out on Instagram.