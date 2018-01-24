Chrissy Teigen does not have time for foolishness.

In true Chrissy fashion, the Queen of Twitter decided to voice her opinion about the 2018 Oscar nominations on Tuesday shortly after they were announced.

In her tweet, Teigen showed her support for two specific movies, one being Jordan Peele’s horror-thriller “Get Out.” The film — in which things go very, very wrong when a black man meets his white girlfriend’s family — received nods for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor, the last thanks to lead Daniel Kaluuya.

John said I can’t talk shit about any nominated movies so I will simply say Get Out and I,Tonya should win everything also one of the highly nominated movies sucks — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2018

Though Teigen didn’t name which nominated movie she thinks “sucks” (“Lady Bird”? “The Shape of Water”? “The Boss Baby”?), she did immediately clap back when another Twitter user called “Get Out” “predictable.”

(If you have yet to watch, be warned: There’s spoilers ahead.)

Get Out was so predictable it was terrible! — Sartorialist (@sartorialblog) January 23, 2018

There is literally nothing predictable about Get Out. You’re telling me the entire movie you were like “yeah he’s gonna be trapped in the sunken place and that woman is really a white grandma and that spoon is really gonna fuck him over at some point” — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2018

Yet the “Get Out” hater still wasn’t convinced.

Come on, you couldn't see it was a trap? Of course I didn't see it from the start but after a while... — Sartorialist (@sartorialblog) January 23, 2018

The Twitter user’s response inspired other users to jump on the Teigen bandwagon.

If you couldn't see it until "after a while" then it isn't that predictable is it ? — Mercy 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Breakingshy) January 23, 2018

Classic “sunken place/there’s a white person inside of me pls help” narrative. Just like all the other “sunken place/there’s a white person inside of me pls help” movies ever. — Jeen Grayyy (@JeanGreasy) January 23, 2018

Really? You just predicted white people were putting their minds into black bodies? and knew the servants were the grandparents? pic.twitter.com/XB78F0PnQn — Missy Follows Me (@OnlyBlvckGirl) January 23, 2018

Except replacing women with submissive robot versions of themselves is only superficially similar to white ppl commodifying+physically using black bodies. I mean, could it be that you're not seeing (and therefore can't appreciate) the nuance/layers to the movie? — Stephanie Tran (@YouAndYourEgo) January 23, 2018