Chrissy Teigen does not have time for foolishness.
In true Chrissy fashion, the Queen of Twitter decided to voice her opinion about the 2018 Oscar nominations on Tuesday shortly after they were announced.
In her tweet, Teigen showed her support for two specific movies, one being Jordan Peele’s horror-thriller “Get Out.” The film — in which things go very, very wrong when a black man meets his white girlfriend’s family — received nods for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor, the last thanks to lead Daniel Kaluuya.
Though Teigen didn’t name which nominated movie she thinks “sucks” (“Lady Bird”? “The Shape of Water”? “The Boss Baby”?), she did immediately clap back when another Twitter user called “Get Out” “predictable.”
(If you have yet to watch, be warned: There’s spoilers ahead.)
Yet the “Get Out” hater still wasn’t convinced.
The Twitter user’s response inspired other users to jump on the Teigen bandwagon.
We think Kaluuya’s Chris sums this up best: