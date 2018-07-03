ENTERTAINMENT
Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Thinks Through Adorable Family Photo

Her fake shoplifting video also will steal your heart.
By Ron Dicker

Just another day of social media conquest for model Chrissy Teigen.

On Monday, she posted a cute-as-hell picture showing her cradling weeks-old son Miles and 2-year-old daughter Luna. But there was a lot more to the snap than meets the eye.

Check out the caption describing the deliberations that went into her post:

Who says being an Insta queen is easy?

Teigen also pulled off some physical comedy on Monday, pretending to shoplift a sample bottle of Ouai hair-care product into her cleavage.

Ouai retweeted the sticky-fingered fun, and, as People magazine pointed out, jokingly offered help: “Damn next time you need a product just hit us up.”

