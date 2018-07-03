Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Thinks Through Adorable Family Photo

Just another day of social media conquest for model Chrissy Teigen.
On Monday, she posted a cute-as-hell picture showing her cradling weeks-old son Miles and 2-year-old daughter Luna. But there was a lot more to the snap than meets the eye.
Check out the caption describing the deliberations that went into her post:
Who says being an Insta queen is easy?
Teigen also pulled off some physical comedy on Monday, pretending to shoplift a sample bottle of Ouai hair-care product into her cleavage.
Ouai retweeted the sticky-fingered fun, and, as People magazine pointed out, jokingly offered help: “Damn next time you need a product just hit us up.”
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Tweets That Didn't Get Chrissy Teigen Blocked By Trump