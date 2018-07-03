Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Thinks Through Adorable Family Photo

Just another day of social media conquest for model Chrissy Teigen.

On Monday, she posted a cute-as-hell picture showing her cradling weeks-old son Miles and 2-year-old daughter Luna. But there was a lot more to the snap than meets the eye.

Check out the caption describing the deliberations that went into her post:

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 2, 2018 at 3:34pm PDT

Who says being an Insta queen is easy?

Teigen also pulled off some physical comedy on Monday, pretending to shoplift a sample bottle of Ouai hair-care product into her cleavage.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 2, 2018 at 2:58pm PDT

Ouai retweeted the sticky-fingered fun, and, as People magazine pointed out, jokingly offered help: “Damn next time you need a product just hit us up.”