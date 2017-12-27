Chrissy Teigen Live-Tweets Nightmare Flight After Bizarre Passenger Mishap

Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, were on a flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo on Tuesday when the plane suddenly turned around and headed back to the states. Turns out a fellow passenger had boarded the wrong plane.
Flight attendants told Teigen the displaced passenger had a United Airlines boarding pass.
As Teigen’s flight saga continued, she kept her Twitter followers updated. According to the model, the plane was taken to a secure area of the LAX runway.
Authorities apparently questioned certain passengers before allowing them to deplane.
Eventually, Teigen and Legend deplaned and went to an airline lounge.
While waiting, Teigen took solace in an episode of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and ate a bowl of ramen.
At the time of this posting, it’s unknown how a passenger boarded the wrong plane, but one thing is for sure: Teigen is on the case.
HuffPost reached out to United for comment and has not yet heard back.