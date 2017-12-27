Chrissy Teigen Live-Tweets Nightmare Flight After Bizarre Passenger Mishap

Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, were on a flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo on Tuesday when the plane suddenly turned around and headed back to the states. Turns out a fellow passenger had boarded the wrong plane.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Flight attendants told Teigen the displaced passenger had a United Airlines boarding pass.

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

.@chrissyteigen is on an international flight that turned around 4 hours in because a passenger isn’t supposed to be on plane. Look at this flight path! This is my Twilight Zone. pic.twitter.com/II06VmfOah — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) December 27, 2017

LAX —> LAX flight complete. Flight time, 8 hours and 20 minutes. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

As Teigen’s flight saga continued, she kept her Twitter followers updated. According to the model, the plane was taken to a secure area of the LAX runway.

I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

they put our plane in a secure area. We can’t be near the common folk :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Authorities apparently questioned certain passengers before allowing them to deplane.

There is a 20 minute interview before we can get off the plane!! This is my dream. Police! Talk to me talk to me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Police were interviewing all the people seated around the mystery person once we got off the plane. Why would they do this! I MUST KNOW MORE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

no one will spill anything :( I wish I had more for you guys. I wish I could be your snowden — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Eventually, Teigen and Legend deplaned and went to an airline lounge.

I’m in a room with water and a tv! The government is using real housewives to keep me quiet !!!!!! https://t.co/ypPVjAF85C — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Yeah it’s a lounge but I like to call it a room for drama’s sake https://t.co/lBIglAqFBm — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

While waiting, Teigen took solace in an episode of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and ate a bowl of ramen.

They....they gave me ramen pic.twitter.com/0o9tk0wPrQ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

At the time of this posting, it’s unknown how a passenger boarded the wrong plane, but one thing is for sure: Teigen is on the case.

*quits whatever my job is to devote my life to this likely very simple mistake* — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017