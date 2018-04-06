Chrissy Teigen 'Gasps' At Cardi B Song Calling For Threesome With Her, Rihanna

Cardi B certainly has finesse when it comes to proposing threesomes.

The rapper’s new album, “Invasion of Privacy,” dropped on Friday morning and had a saucy reveal in one of its songs. On “She Bad” featuring YG, Cardi says: “I need Chrissy Teigen / Know a bad bitch when I see one / Tell RiRi I need a threesome.”

Come again, Cardi?! But also... get it, girl.

After Rap-Up tweeted the sexy lyrics, Teigen had to stop eating some truly delicious-looking biscuits:

Rihanna has not yet responded to the song or the proposal, but still fans on Twitter have gone wild about the whole thing:

did @iamcardib say “I need @chrissyteigen”, in one of her songs? because same — APRIL (@aprilmaariee) April 6, 2018

When Cardi B said “I need Chrissy Tiegen, I know a bad bitch when I see one”.... pic.twitter.com/E2a0G6h7xF — 👻 (@GhostwritaMusic) April 6, 2018