Chrissy Teigen 'Gasps' At Cardi B Song Calling For Threesome With Her, Rihanna

Cardi B certainly has finesse when it comes to proposing threesomes.
The rapper’s new album, “Invasion of Privacy,” dropped on Friday morning and had a saucy reveal in one of its songs. On “She Bad” featuring YG, Cardi says: “I need Chrissy Teigen / Know a bad bitch when I see one / Tell RiRi I need a threesome.”
Come again, Cardi?! But also... get it, girl.
After Rap-Up tweeted the sexy lyrics, Teigen had to stop eating some truly delicious-looking biscuits:
Rihanna has not yet responded to the song or the proposal, but still fans on Twitter have gone wild about the whole thing:
We can’t wait to see what else unfolds.
