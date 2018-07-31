Chrissy Teigen Gets Honest About Her New 'Mom Bod' Stretch Marks

“I also just didn’t think it could happen to me,” she wrote in Glamour in 2017. “I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny. But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it.”

She said she didn’t know she had postpartum depression at first, because no one had ever spoken to her about it. But once a doctor read off the symptoms to her, it all clicked.