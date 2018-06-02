Chrissy Teigen Gets The Backstreet Boys To Explain Their Confusing Lyrics

One of The Backstreet Boys’ most famous songs, “I Want It That Way,” has some confusing lyrics that have been hotly debated for some time. And now, model and internet den mother Chrissy Teigen has gotten to the bottom of it for all of us.

At the end of the song, the group sings:

I never wanna hear you say

I want it that way

’Cause I want it that way

Right now you’re thinking, “What on Earth does that mean?” And that’s OK, because you’re not alone. Teigen asked the same thing Friday.

“I never wanna hear you say, ‘I want it that way’ cause i want it that way”. He doesn’t wanna hear it because he is the one that wants it that way? He wants to be the one to say it? Also what is “it”? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 1, 2018

For the rest of us at the bottom of the Twitter totem pole, those questions would have simply floated out into the ether. But when Teigen asks questions, people come with answers.

And that’s exactly what The Backstreet Boys did.

Don’t wanna hear you say that you want heartaches and mistakes... or to be 2 worlds apart. We don’t want you to want “it” that way - that’s the way we want it... for you to not want it that way. pic.twitter.com/z7YWFhH8t1 — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) June 2, 2018

Still following?

What the boys are saying is, they don’t want to hear you wishing for bad things to happen in the relationship — for heartaches, mistakes or distance — and that’s the way they want it.

Teigen continued the discussion with her followers:

It seems they both want it the same way but are fighting over who gets to say they want it that way https://t.co/kd94CBVjlP — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 1, 2018