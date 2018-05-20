Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Announce Name Of Baby Boy With Adorable Photo

Chrissy Teigen introduced the world to her and husband John Legend’s new baby boy, Miles Theodore Stephens.

In a photo posted to Instagram on Sunday, Teigen wrote that the couple was “drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles.”

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 20, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

Teigen announced baby Miles’ arrival last week over Twitter, writing “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” with a pair of baby bottle emojis. A day after his birth, Teigen tweeted that baby Miles was born a few weeks before his June due date. She also shared that he has the same nose as older sister Luna, who was born in April 2016.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Teigen spoke of how difficult it was for her and Legend to pick out a boy’s name.