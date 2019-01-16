Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been together for over 10 years, which shows that they know how to navigate an argument.

The 33-year-old supermodel and cookbook author recently divulged how she and the singer manage to avoid having the “same, dumb” fights from happening over and over again.

“It helps that John and I fight very differently. I get very passionate and loud, and he’s very much a diffuser,” Teigen, cover star of Good Housekeeping’s February issue, told the magazine. “But in the end, we’re both apologizers; we don’t like to dwell on the same thing.”

“A lot of our fights revolve around — we don’t have them often — scheduling, communication, or ‘You told me this, but I was holding Luna, and I was baking cookies at the same time, how was I supposed to listen to this and have a conversation?!’” Teigen said.

SIPA USA/PA Images Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 13, 2019, in Santa Monica.

That doesn’t mean that everything’s always been easy though, as the model said it’s taken time to get to the place she’s in now.

“I’ve learned to listen to what the other person is upset about and try to make sure that I’m doing everything to not let that same, dumb fight happen again,” she said.

Relationship goals, but keeping it real ― just like Teigen’s honest takes on motherhood.

The mom-of-two (Luna, 2, and Miles, 8 months) also spoke to the magazine about why she posts “real mom shit” on her social media platforms.

“Every morning when I look at myself in the mirror, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how did it get here? My baby was, like, four pounds and I gained, like, 60 pounds, and that seems off!’” she said.

