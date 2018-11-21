Chrissy Teigen Says This Romantic John Legend Lyric Is Actually About Her Feet

Chrissy Teigen claimed Tuesday that the romantic “love your curves and all your edges” line from husband John Legend’s hit 2013 song “All of Me” was actually penned about her feet.

“They’re what John meant by ‘curves and edges,’” Teigen tweeted in response to daytime TV host Ellen DeGeneres’ revelation that Teigen “hates her feet.”

they’re what john meant by “curves and edges” https://t.co/wUHhTA3NcV — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 20, 2018

“I have horrible feet,” Teigen had said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The 32-year-old, who was promoting her new cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, then claimed to have had a “no feet” clause in her Sports Illustrated contract and said Legend sometimes morbidly joked about how he’d be able to identify her dead body in the morgue solely by lifting up the sheet from her feet.

Check out Teigen’s interview with DeGeneres here:

Now, Teigen is a master at Twitter banter ― so it’s unclear whether she was joking with the feet lyric “revelation.”

But her claim went down well on the social media platform:

