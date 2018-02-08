Chrissy Teigen's Complaint About John Legend 'Is Marriage Summed Up In One Tweet'

Chrissy Teigen doesn’t mind calling out her husband for the whole world to see.

The supermodel took to Twitter to roast John Legend for stealing all ― yes, all ― of her phone chargers.

“Yes @johnlegend I buy and leave all the phone chargers all around the house just so you can unplug them all and take them to work with you. all of them!” Teigen wrote on Wednesday, her words dripping with sarcasm. “I love that you love chargers! they’re all for you! I just love you that’s why I buy them. because you love them!”

The “Lip Sync Battle” commentator tweeted then that she was going to purchase a unicorn charger so Legend might avoid taking it:

@johnlegend take this one u thief — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2018

As one Twitter user put it, the two are facing a “power struggle.”

It sounds like the two of you are facing a bit of a... power struggle.



I'll show myself out. — Jon S. (@SleepiestNinja) February 8, 2018

But clearly, the charger-stealing scenario hit a nerve with people in relationships.

“Orange Is the New Black” star Ruby Rose tweeted at her girlfriend, Jessica Veronica of The Veronicas, and called her out for doing the same thing as Legend:

@Jessicaveronica lol .. You. You are why I need 50000 chargers on my rider. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) February 8, 2018

Many others shared their power struggles:

This is marriage summed up in one tweet. — Katie👸🏼 (@katiemylady__) February 8, 2018

I’m married to the same kind of person. Who knew so many men loved chargers this way. Nothing makes my day like frantically looking for a charger when I’m on 2%. And he has them all. Every single one for one phone. — lynnethedreamer (@lynne816) February 8, 2018

pretty sure this is a universal husband/ wife struggle. 😂😂 — Pamela Phillips (@pameladphillips) February 8, 2018

This battle over wall chargers is so relatable lol https://t.co/gq17fYoPES — KristinLasVegas (@KristinLasVegas) February 8, 2018

Teigen has never shied away from calling out Legend on social media. When the musician posted a beautiful ― but low-quality ― photo on Instagram for his wife’s birthday, Teigen simply commented “How about a hi-res,” a reference to the blurriness of the picture.

They also use outlets like Twitter to help each other, like the time Teigen seemingly couldn’t find one of the couple’s toilets (yes, really). Luckily, Legend knew what happened and tweeted an explanation.

And despite all the charger-stealing and blurry pictures, Teigen told Us Weekly in a 2016 interview why she won’t ever leave Legend.