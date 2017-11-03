Chrissy Teigen Leaves $1,000 Tip For Outback Steakhouse Waitress

Mikayla Scott, a 21-year-old server at the chain restaurant in Centerville, Ohio, said the famous model left a $1,000 tip on top of the $193.81 bill, according to reports.

“I was like, ’Oh my God, praise the Lord,” Scott said, per Associated Press.

Scott planned to share a bit of the money with co-workers and use some to repair the family cars, the wire service noted.

We imagine Teigen would have no beef with that.