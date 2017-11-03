Chrissy Teigen Leaves $1,000 Tip For Outback Steakhouse Waitress

An Outback Steakhouse waitress just got one meaty tip from model Chrissy Teigen.
Mikayla Scott, a 21-year-old server at the chain restaurant in Centerville, Ohio, said the famous model left a $1,000 tip on top of the $193.81 bill, according to reports.
“I was like, ’Oh my God, praise the Lord,” Scott said, per Associated Press.
Scott planned to share a bit of the money with co-workers and use some to repair the family cars, the wire service noted.
We imagine Teigen would have no beef with that.
According to the Dayton Daily News, Teigen and her daughter, Luna, dined at Outback with others on Oct. 27. They were later joined by her husband, singer John Legend, from nearby Springfield, and his father, Ron Stephens, who arrived to pick up Luna.
“She walked in with all her glam,” Scott said of Teigen to the Daily News. “I was so nervous I was going to do something wrong.”
Given the 516 percent tip, we’d say the service was well-done.
HuffPost has reached out to Teigen’s rep for comment.
