“He was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there,” Teigen wrote. “I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches.”

Teigen, very much in mourning, jokingly took it personally when some of her friends’ Instagram posts were about fun things ― not the death of Puddy.

So, of course Teigen expertly trolled her friends’ pictures, with comments like, “Glad to see your so happy my dog died:”