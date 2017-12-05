Chrissy Teigen Wants To Catch 'S**tty Friends' Who Sell Private Details About Her

Chrissy Teigen is sick of people leaking personal details about her life to media outlets.

She tweeted out her frustration on Tuesday after seeing an E! News article about her pregnancy cravings.

The article cites a source who says that Teigen’s cravings are “out of control” and that she’s craving “cheeseburgers, French fries, chips and anything fried or spicy” ― which any real fan of the model and cookbook author would already know.

Teigen wasn’t happy with the so-called friend who revealed this, and asked E! to identify the source. She said it would be helpful for other celebs, too:

Chrissy Teigen

Some of Teigen’s Twitter followers offered up the same solution to catch the informant:

Tell each one of your "friends" something different. When a story leaks, you can find out who leaked it based on which story you told that person. — S (@i_love_legends) December 5, 2017

Tell all your friends something different and lightly scandalous (and fake) and see which one gets sold to E! news. 👀 — snow kayengel ⛄️ (@ohkayewhatever) December 5, 2017

You better Tyrion Lannister these “friends” and tell them all different stuff and see what leaks — Jon Snow No Mo (@CoreyKJwilliams) December 5, 2017

Unfortunately, Teigen says that plan would never work because of one minor problem:

I cannot lie without laughing. I’m a very obvious liar https://t.co/rF9WATXtLv — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2017

Teigen ― who’s expecting her second child with husband John Legend ― should try copying what friends Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reportedly did when their daughter, North, was born.

According to a TMZ report, Kardashian figured someone would try to sell a photo of their newborn baby, so she sent out fake photos to a few different friends. TMZ said it received two different photos from sources claiming the baby was North West (it wasn’t).

The baby picture plan has also been effective for other celebrities. A few years ago, actor Ryan Reynolds caught a lifelong friend of his trying to sell a photo of his child.

Reynolds told GQ that finding out his friend was the one shopping the picture “was like a death. It was one of those devastating things to find out.”