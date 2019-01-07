Chrissy Teigen Shows Support For Women In R. Kelly Doc: 'F**k R Kelly'

Teigen’s husband, musician John Legend, appeared in the final installment of the series on Saturday, speaking out against the singer’s alleged actions. Of the various musicians who’ve worked with Kelly, Legend was one of the only ones willing to discuss his thoughts about Kelly on camera.

The author and filmmaker dream hampton, an executive producer of “Surviving R. Kelly,” told the Detroit Free Press that “when it comes to celebrities, it was incredibly difficult to get people who had collaborated with Kelly to come forward. That makes John Legend even more of a hero for me.”

Legend shrugged off the praise he received for speaking out, calling it an “easy decision.”

Teigen said on Twitter she’s proud of Legend and wishes she “could be as eloquent” as him. “Fuck R Kelly,” she wrote. “#MuteRKelly.”

The #MuteRKelly hashtag has picked up steam among many other celebrities who have shared the message in solidarity with the alleged victims: