Chrissy Teigen's Favorite Recipes Are Coming To Blue Apron

If can’t get enough of Chrissy Teigen’s mouthwatering food pics and tasty Instagram videos, here’s some juicy news that’ll make you drool.

The “Cravings” author will serve up six of her all-time favorite recipes for Blue Apron members starting next month, including one sneak-peek recipe (pork banh mi sandwiches with pickled cucumbers and carrots) from her upcoming second cookbook. The collaboration is part of a promotion for “Cravings 2”, which launches in September.

“It’s no surprise to anyone that I love cooking at home,” Teigen said of the partnership. “I’m constantly experimenting with new recipes and sharing both my hits, and my misses! I am excited to partner with Blue Apron to share some of my favorite recipes directly with my fans, followers, and home cooks, making it easy and convenient for them to cook with me in their home kitchens.”

Teigen worked with Blue Apron chefs to tweak her recipes for the meal kit provider. Starting the week of June 4, Blue Apron subscribers can look forward to seeing one of Teigen’s personal recipes on their menu rotation, like garlic and soy-glazed shrimp with charred broccoli and hot green pepper sauce, and chipotle-lime chicken fajitas with mushrooms, monterey jack and crema.

Sign us up.

Blue Apron Chrissy Teigen's Blue Apron recipe for garlic and soy-glazed shrimp with charred broccoli and hot green pepper sauce.

“Chrissy’s love for food is absolutely infectious. She has established herself as an authentic and trusted culinary authority,” said Christine Fu, Blue Apron’s head of partnerships.

The collaboration isn’t all the surprising, given that you pretty much can’t talk about Chrissy Teigen without talking about her love of food. Even last weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” teased to Teigen’s culinary prowess.

Confirmed: Kanye was at @chrissyteigen's baby shower. And she made gumbo. #SNL pic.twitter.com/JNLBMMHNEM — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2018

For Blue Apron novices, you choose from two-person and four-person family plans, with options from two to four recipes per week, starting at $48 a week. From Blue Apron’s selection of weekly recipes (including vegetarian recipes) you choose which ones you want, and then everything you need for those meals is shipped to you in perfectly-proportioned packages with step-by-step instructions.

Unfortunately, Blue Apron’s partnership with Teigen is only for a limited time, kicking off June 4 and lasting through the week of July 9, so eat it up while it’s available.