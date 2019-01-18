Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Still Saying Sorry For 'Major Blowout' At Kimye Wedding

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding will go down in the history books for many reasons ― be it the ceremony’s million-dollar price tag or the notable absence of Beyoncé. But another enduring legacy is how it became the site of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s biggest fight.

The couple, who aren’t afraid to air out their disagreements in public ― albeit adorably ― opened up about a major disagreement that went down at Kimye’s 2014 nuptials.

“We try to think about this all the time. It was a major blowout to the point where like every time I see them [Kim and Kanye] I feel like apologizing for it,” Teigen said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Thursday night.

“I don’t think they knew, no,” Legend, who performed his song “All of You” for the couple’s first dance at the reception, added when asked if the newlywed couple caught wind of the fight.

“Ohhh everyone knew,” Teigen fired back without missing a beat.

Teigen previously addressed the argument during a sit-down with Kardashian in 2016. But until now, she never revealed the reason behind the much-discussed dispute.

The cookbook author explained she was feeling overwhelmed by self-doubt at the event, surrounded by a star-studded guest list that included Serena Williams, Andrea Bocelli and Lana Del Rey.

“I think I felt really, I was really intimidated, and I came from a lot of insecurity, and I just I took it out on John,” the “Lip Sync Battle” host explained. “There were a lot of fabulous, amazing people in one room, and that’s where it stemmed from.”

She added: “I was just very insecure, and you know how things snowball ... and then also drinking.”

Teigen once believed she “ruined” Kardashian’s wedding. But the reality TV star had a similar meltdown a few years earlier, and quickly let her off the hook.

The KKW Beauty mogul actually skipped Teigen and Legend’s Lake Como nuptials in September 2013 because she didn’t feel comfortable stepping back into the public eye so soon after welcoming daughter North.

West, however, did attend, and wouldn’t stop texting his wife about how much she was missing out.

“I didn’t go because she was just born and I was so fat,” Kardashian said back in 2016. “I was like ‘I have nothing to wear’ and so then [Kanye] kept texting me being like, ‘Babe this is the most beautiful wedding,’ ‘Babe this is so pretty, I really wish you were here at Lake Como.’”

“We got into the biggest fight,” she added. “I was like just stop texting me – go enjoy the wedding, cause you’re making me feel so bad, and I’m so fat!’”